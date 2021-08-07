Ariana Grande teases Kevin The Cube’s return to Fortnite

Last week a strong rumour surfaced suggesting that Kevin the Cube would be returning to Fortnite at the end of Chapter 2 Season 7 – which is scheduled for around September 12. That rumour has a lot more traction now, given that the conclusion of the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert this week teased Kevin’s appearance on the current map.

Fortnite’s Kevin the Cube last properly appeared in the game during 2018 and Season 6, where it started appearing over the island and even destroyed Tilted Towers. It disappeared at the end of Season 6, but the recent leaks last week – which also revealed the Ariana Grande event and the crossover with The Suicide Squad movie – suggested Kevin would return this season.

This now seems more likely, as the purple Cube was spotted during the Ariana Grande concert. Towards the end of the Rift Tour, players flew through a weird memory vortex thing that showed images from Fortnite’s past.

One of these was of Kevin, but as fans have pointed out, in the image the Cube is not on the Season 6 map but instead appears to be on the current Fortnite Season 7 map – which it’s never been on before. Combined with the leak, it does seem like Epic is teasing the return of the mysterious Cube to the game.

The Cube was shown in the Fortnite Live event! 😱 The cube was in a NEW location (never seen before) making it 99% likely it'll be RETURNING next season! 👍 pic.twitter.com/rmVA4reNr3 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) August 6, 2021

The current alien-themed Season 7 will come to a close next month, with Superman coming to Fortnite next week. As for Chapter 2 Season 8, that seems likely to begin on September 13 and will likely feature a crossover with Naruto from the Shonen Jump anime series. As for Kevin the Cube, we’ll have to wait and see.