Boba Fett officially comes to Fortnite on Christmas Eve

We’ve had the Mandalorian, and now it’s time for the Mandalorian to make his way to Fortnite. Epic’s crossover with The Book of Boba Fett lands a few days ahead of the show, and since the publisher officially confirmed the details over a month ago, it seems it’s all locked in stone. Here’s when you can expect Boba Fett to arrive on the island.

The Boba Fett crossover will hit Fortnite on December 24, 2021 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST, or December 25 at midnight GMT. In the original announcement, Epic simply said that “Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the island” on that day. The safe bet is new item shop skins (dataminers have already been digging up sets labeled ‘Book of Boba Fett’), but given the hero’s welcome for Naruto earlier this year, there’s a decent chance we’ll see something more substantial in the game itself, too.

The Book of Boba Fett release date is set for December 29, but that’s more a topic for our friends at The Digital Fix.

Even if the PS2 classic – well, even if the old PS2 game Bounty Hunter isn’t getting a sequel anytime soon, at least we can hunt some bounties with Boba in Fortnite.

