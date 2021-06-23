Fortnite boomboxes – where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach

Wondering where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach in Fortnite? The latest big Fortnite update – Chapter 2 Season 7 – switched up the map a little bit, not to mention adding all sorts of alien paraphernalia to each game, including powerful Fortnite alien weapons and ufos that you can hop in and take for a ride.

What was once Sweaty Sands has been transformed into Believer Beach – a much nicer name, if you ask us. You’ll be packing your beach towel and sunglasses and heading over here as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week three legendary challenges, as one of them tasks you with placing boomboxes in the vicinity. These legendary challenges are for battle pass owners; new ones arrive each week, so make sure you check these challenges off before they expire.

Where to place Fortnite boomboxes

The Fortnite Believer Beach boombox locations are:

By the sun loungers on the eastern side of the beach in Believer Beach

Close to the abandoned bus near the RV park on the main road through Believer Beach

