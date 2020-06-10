Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 end date revealed

Wondering how many more weeks of slaying henchmen and dallying about in disguise you’ll have before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 end date. Players were understandably thrilled when Epic Games pressed the reset button last season, bringing an overly long season with little in the way of fresh content to a close. However, initial reactions to the spy-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 have been overwhelmingly positive – although not everyone is a fan of the new Ghost or Shadow skin choice – with the new points of interest, AI henchmen, bosses, and Mythic weapons providing heaps of content for new and returning players to sink their teeth into.

Standard Fortnite seasons tend to run for ten weeks, but they are inevitably delayed for a couple of weeks to allow for additional development times – and, of course, for players to cram in some last-ditch Battle Pass progress.

The whopping delay that was attached to last season was something of an anomaly, but anomalies are what 2020 is all about. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 end date has been pushed back much further than the standard ten weeks.

Epic Games has announced an extension of the current season, and thus a delay of Season 3. Now the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 end date is June 17, 2020. This is over a month after the original date of April 30, so we can probably expect some overtime challenges.

Thanks to some datamined files, we also have a hint at what the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date has in store for us.

These are called: S13_Poster_Teasers! OUIR FIRST TEASERS FOR SEASON 13 pic.twitter.com/FpvKv8xrdx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 29, 2020

Looks like the Fortnite map is about to be flooded. Expect to see floating houses, giant sharks, and some feline swimwear.

This theory is further supported by some fresh Fortnite key art that was found on the PlayStation store, showing the iconic Battle Bus flying over a huge body of water. What’s particularly striking is the lone island spotted on the right side of the image… that’s, er, not a lot of land to battle on.

Playstation leaked the new Icon for the New Fortnite Season ! pic.twitter.com/Z7PBBgnkyD — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 1, 2020

That’s all we know so far, but expect a few more twists before the season is over.