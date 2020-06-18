Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 end date revealed

The latest season of Epic Games’ ever-changing battle royale has arrived and flooded a huge portion of the map. There are new threats in the waters, from Marauders to Fortnite sharks that you can either ride or kill for loot. Of course, there’s also a fresh Fortnite Battle Pass loaded with new Fortnite skins to collect and 100 tiers to grind through by completing challenges every week.

At the end of those 100 tiers you’ll find some of the rarest cosmetics around, so you may be wondering how long you’ve to grind for those rewards. Figuring out the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 end date is easy enough if you go by what the Battle Pass lists as its end date, but Season 2 was delayed by more than a month due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 end date isn’t all about finishing off Battle Pass objectives either, it also ushers in a new season, complete with changes to the battle royale map, new characters, and much more.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 end date?

August 27, 2020 is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 end date according to the Battle Pass screen of the game’s menu.

As mentioned above, this is likely to change over the course of the season. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 was 128 days long and Season 2 was 118 days long, while the average length for a Fortnite season during Chapter 1 was between 70 and 80 days.

Hopefully Season 3 will be close to the length of previous seasons, but with the map set to change a great deal over the course of this season the game shouldn’t get stale any time soon. The highly anticipated addition of driving cars in Fortnite is still to come, and in the meantime there are plenty of cryptic challenges to complete like the Fortnite Aquaman skin challenges, finding gnomes at Homely Hills, and accessing the Catty Corner vault.