Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date: all the latest details

If you’re looking forward to the start of the next season of Fortnite, you’re going to have to keep looking forward for some time to come. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date has been delayed well past its original April 30 release, in what Epic is calling an “extension” for Season 2.

Epic doesn’t provide any specific reason for the delay in the announcement, but it’s likely due to complications in working around COVID-19. We’ve seen other online games get updates delayed as a result of the pandemic – Elder Scrolls Online’s Greymoor expansion got pushed back one week, while Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 is facing a currently non-specific delay of up to a month.

Not that there necessarily needs to be a reason for the delay. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date was substantially pushed back – over two months – and that was well before a global pandemic. Hopefully the extension will mean any stragglers have enough time to finish off their seasonal challenges and unlock some cool Fortnite skins.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date?

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is June 17, 2020 – that’s over a month after the original planned launch date, as the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is delayed by another week. Epic says “we have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve” as we head into a delayed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 end date.

For now, if you need any help with the current season’s challenges then here’s our guide to finding all of the Fortnite golden pipe wrenches and where to bounce off giant astro heads.

What will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 be about?

Interestingly, there aren’t too many theories about what will happen to the battle royale game’s island next season. It seems like Epic Games have done it all in the short time since the game launched, but we’re sure they’ll manage to pull something fresh out the bag for Season 3.

These are called: S13_Poster_Teasers! OUIR FIRST TEASERS FOR SEASON 13 pic.twitter.com/FpvKv8xrdx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 29, 2020

However, we do have our first Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 teasers courtesy of some datamined posters. The three posters, which you can look at in the embed above, appear to depict a Fortnite map that’s been flooded. We can see a house floating in a giant rubber ring, Meowscles with flotation armbands, and a swimming Peely about to be snapped up by a giant shark.

Playstation leaked the new Icon for the New Fortnite Season ! pic.twitter.com/Z7PBBgnkyD — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 1, 2020

A new piece of key art for Fortnite was spotted on the PlayStation store, which shows the Battle Bus flying over massive body of water. Normally, we can see the battle royale island in the background, but this time the only land we can see is a teeny desert island – it’s looking more and more likely that this season will feature a flooded map.

When is the Fortnite Doomsday event?

Epic did share more details on the anticipated doomsday event called The Device that is set to make sense of those countdown clocks scattered around the Agency. The Device event will start June 15 at 11:00 EDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST. It’s recommended to sign on 30 minutes before the event to secure a place. Hopefully this will shed more light on the details of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.