Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release time detailed alongside “larger than normal” patch size

It’s time for Fortnite to once again launch a new rotation of seasonal content, after The Device went down and surrounded the map with a biblical flood. Now that we’re on the eve of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release date, Epic has provided precise details on the resultant Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 release time and patch size.

Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 3 will begin at 23:00 PDT on June 16, and 2:00 EDT / 7:00 BST on June 17. Expect downtime to last a handful of hours, during which you’ll be downloading the new patch. Epic warns that the patch size will be “larger than normal” owing to all the new content for the new season.

We don’t yet have any concrete details on what to expect from Season 3, but all Epic’s teasers so far – not to mention the giant, incoming flood wall – have pointed to a waterlogged revision of the map. One of those teasers is a trident, which Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also posted on Instagram, offering a pretty strong hint that another DC crossover is on the way.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Note: With the launch of the new Season, patch sizes will be larger than normal. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

The world of battle royale games continues to grow, and Fortnite is still handily keeping pace.