Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 release date and finale details

Who would have guessed that it was Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 release date that the Herald was heavily foreshadowing throughout the current season? It’s been less than a year since the start of Chapter 3 when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson voiced the appropriately named Seven leader ‘The Foundation’ and proceeded to flip the Fortnite map upside down to stop a cataclysmic disaster.

The battle royale game once again features well-known personalities, as Brie Larson voices ‘The Paradigm’, another member of the Seven who seems to be jumping through dimensions. It’s likely that with the new chapter, we’ll also see a brand new Fortnite map to explore. So with the dawn of a new era nearly upon us, just what exactly can we expect when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 release date drops?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 release date speculation

Epic Games has yet to confirm the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 release date publicly, but multiple outlets suggest it will begin on December 5. The release date speculation from other sites originates from a tweet from journalist Tom Henderson. This matches up with the confirmed start time of the Chapter 3 finale event just a few days earlier.

Fortnite Chapter 3 finale start time

The Chapter 3 Season 4 finale event begins on December 3, 2022, at 9pm / 4pm ET / 1pm PT. You can begin waiting 30 minutes before the start of the event in a special ‘Fracture’ playlist that will be available for parties of up to four players. Upon the event’s conclusion, the game will likely enter a period of downtime while Epic Games makes the necessary adjustments for the new Chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map changes

There have been rumblings for quite a while of a new Fortnite map initially discovered by GMatrixGames. The new map was briefly known in the game’s code as ‘Artemis’, continuing the Greek God naming structure. They explain that this isn’t a link to a new map for Fortnite Creative 2.0 as the code refers to this mode as Valkyrie.

Changes to the map are nothing new, as the island has constantly been in flux. Further points of interest are appearing out of nowhere, thanks to the influence of the Reality Tree. On top of that, Chapter 3 Season 4 has seen an infection of a mysterious liquid known only as chrome take over the island. These events are eerily similar to Chapter 2 Season 8, as the Cube Queen and her polygonal forces spread purple corruption everywhere. That season eventually concluded with ‘the flip’ that started Chapter 3.

The only other hint we have of a potential map change comes from the cinematic trailer, as we see Brie Larson’s Paradigm use the Zero Point hidden in Loot Lake to head to Reality 659. This different dimension could be an entirely different map for an upcoming season or perhaps hints about events happening far sooner than that.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 features

So far, no features have been confirmed for the new season officially. That said, one of the more prolific data miners, Hypex, has uncovered some leaks for features likely coming in the new season:

First person mode

Motorcycles as a new vehicle

Rideable flying animals

A new cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

Unreal Editor for Fortnite

One thing that’s not coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 from the start is the updated Fortnite Creative mode. Now dubbed Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), this is a more robust map-creation tool that will apparently give creators more freedom than the current iteration. It was initially reported that this would be coming with the start of Fortnite Chapter 4, but Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, confirmed to a question from Hypex that “the Unreal Editor for Fortnite has been delayed to late January 2023”. This still potentially earmarks the feature as coming sometime during Chapter 4 Season 1, just not right from the get-go.

