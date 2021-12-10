Where to collect Cog tags in Fortnite

Want to know where to collect the Cog tags in Fortnite? The Gears of War Fortnite collaboration has arrived, and there are some challenges to go with it that unlock a Gears of War spray when complete. The first of these quests is to collect Cog tags, which all Cog soldiers wear around their necks, the same way military personnel wear dog tags.

All the Gears of War Delta-One challenges are only available for a limited time, so if you want to unlock the free spray, be sure to complete them before they disappear on December 17. The challenges must be completed in order; once you’ve found the Cog tags, your other missions include crouching behind a wall in Fortnite, damaging an opponent with melee attacks and shotgun blasts, and finding the Trashball memorabilia.

There are a total of ten Cog tags to find in the Fortnite map, but you only need to collect three of them to finish the challenge. They’re pretty small, but easy to spot as they emit a blue glow when you’re nearby, and they show up on the minimap as exclamation points.

Fortnite Cog tag locations

Here are all ten Fortnite Cog tag locations to complete the first Delta-One challenge:

Outside the southwest ruins that are northeast of The Daily Bugle

In the streets of The Daily Bugle

Northwest of The Joneses

West of Sanctuary

Southwest of Rocky Reels

At the eastern point of the southwest island south of Greasy Grove

Close to the island in the lake east of Camp Cuddle

Near the bridge southwest of Shifty Shafts

In Shifty Shafts

North of Logjam Lumberyard

And those are all of the Fortnite Cog tag locations. Once you collect them, finish the game to unlock the next challenge. Speaking of challenges, you may wish to know how to destroy the signal jammers or where to discover the device. We also have details on how to get Spider-Man and what the Victory Crown does in Fortnite.