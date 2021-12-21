Want to know how to dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite? Winterfest is now in full swing. We hope you’ve opened all your Fortnite presents so far, as there are a couple of free Fortnite skins and cosmetic items waiting for you inside. Every day also brings a unique challenge for you to complete in order to unlock more free stuff, and today’s one is a location-based quest.

Both of the landmarks in question are close to Logjam Lumberyard, and all you have to do is reach each location and dance for three seconds. Other Winterfest challenges include warming yourself by the Yule log in Cozy Lodge, travelling 200 metres while having icy feet, and flying with a chicken.

To help you complete this challenge quickly, we have a map showing where to find Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop, as they’re not named locations on the Fortnite map.

Fortnite Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop locations

Here are the locations of Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite:

Crackshot’s Cabin – from Logjam Lumberyard, head south across the lake and dance in front of the cabin on the other side

– from Logjam Lumberyard, head south across the lake and dance in front of the cabin on the other side Sgt. Winter’s Workshop – from Logjam Lumberyard, head west until you reach the large building next to the fork in the road

Strut your stuff in front of both of these locations, and you'll easily complete this Winterfest challenge.