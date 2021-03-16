How to craft items in Fortnite – how to make the Hunter’s Cloak

Want to know how to craft items in Fortnite? The big new mechanic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is crafting, and actually crafting items will not be immediately obvious for a lot of people. That’s because it isn’t really explained all that well, but then again, that’s what we’re here for: explaining things that games don’t.

Essentially how it works is that you harvest parts to bolt onto your weapons and other devices. There are a certain number of parts that can be found all across the map, but you need to know where to find them and what they make. The interface for making items is also relatively clunky, especially when someone is shooting at you.

So while this guide will initially just explain how to craft items in Fortnite, it will also give you a full list of all the available crafting items, the parts you need and how to harvest them, and the list of recipes for each item so you can make them in-game for yourself. If you’re stuck on how to make the Hunter’s Cloak, you’ve come to the right place.

How to craft items in Fortnite

First thing’s first, you’re going to need to know how to access the crafting menu. To access the crafting menu, press the Tab key, then cycle to the crafting menu by pressing E.

Here you’ll see a list of all the craftable items, which is based on the guns and equipment that you have picked up so far. Once you’ve picked up an item and harvested the actual parts, head into the crafting menu, and click on the item you wish to craft.

Click the craft button and your character will spend three seconds making the weapon or device. You are vulnerable in this state, so make sure you craft in a safe place.

Where to harvest crafting parts

So you have a weapon or another item you wish to craft. That’s great and all, but you’re also going to have to find the right items to make those parts, with everyone else trying to kill you and each other. Good luck!

But in all seriousness, there are some items that are relatively easy and safe to come across if you need the parts, but others require hunting the Fortnite animals. Here are some of the crafting parts you need and how to find them:

Mechanical Gears : Use a pickaxe against any driveable vehicle. You’ll usually drop at least two mechanical gears per vehicle. Can also be found on derelict vehicles.

: Use a pickaxe against any driveable vehicle. You’ll usually drop at least two mechanical gears per vehicle. Can also be found on derelict vehicles. Bones : Kill animals to get bones. Any one of the animals that you can hunt in Fortnite will give you bones.

: Kill animals to get bones. Any one of the animals that you can hunt in Fortnite will give you bones. Meat : Kill animals to get meat. Any one of the animals that you can hunt in Fortnite will give you meat.

: Kill animals to get meat. Any one of the animals that you can hunt in Fortnite will give you meat. Firefly Jar: Just pick them up when you see the Collect prompt on-screen. They’re usually found in woodland areas and are hard to miss.

You can also find a select few items by talking to any of the Fortnite NPCs and buying them from them, though they cost a lot of gold and it’s worth just trying to find the parts yourself.

How to make the hunter’s cloak in Fortnite

Once you know, making this item is really straightforward. Here is how to make the Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite:

Kill an animal to harvest bones and meat. You’ll need two bones and one meat

Press Tab, then press E to access the crafting menu

Click on the meat and the recipe for the Hunter’s Cloak will appear

Click craft and wait three seconds to complete the build

You can then cycle to the Hunter’s Cloak in your inventory and use it to put it on your back. Animals will no longer be hostile towards you as long as you’re wearing the cloak.

Fortnite crafting recipes

Finally, here are all of the crafting recipes for all the Fortnite new guns and gear that we’ve found in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 so far. Click the first item on the list to craft it in the crafting menu:

Hunter’s Cloak : Meat + Bones x2

: Meat + Bones x2 Primal weapons : Weapon + Bones x4

: Weapon + Bones x4 Mechanical weapons : Weapon + Mechanical Parts x4

: Weapon + Mechanical Parts x4 Primal Flame Bow : Primal Bow + Firefly Jar x1 or Gas Cannister x1

: Primal Bow + Firefly Jar x1 or Gas Cannister x1 Primal Stink Bow : Primal Bow + Stink Fish x3 or Stink Bomb x1

: Primal Bow + Stink Fish x3 or Stink Bomb x1 Mechanical Explosive Bow : Grenade x6 + Mechanical Bow

: Grenade x6 + Mechanical Bow Mechanical Shockwave Weapons : Shockwave grenade x2 + Mechanical Bow

: Shockwave grenade x2 + Mechanical Bow

And that’s everything you need to know about Fortnite crafting in the new season. We’re still in the process of finding all of the weapon and gear recipes in the new season, but there are plenty of other relevant guides out there. Since Fortnite gold bars is still a valuable resource, you might want to look up how they work in the new season. You may also be interested in learning where the Fortnite golden artifacts locations are, so you can complete that challenge.