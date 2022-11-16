Fortnite Crew pickaxe gets way cooler (as long as you stay subscribed)

A new Fortnite Crew pickaxe is here, and it’s designed to grow with you, as long as you keep using the subscription in the battle royale game. Epic Games love a long-term commitment, and while Fortnite Crew has been good value for some people, keeping with it alongside battle pass can be a tough call, especially as we near Fortnite chapter 4 season 1.

If you’ve already subscribed to Fortnite Crew in November, then you’ll be well-placed to grab this brand-new cosmetic. We’ve had a few good bundles in Fortnite chapter 3 season 4, but this month’s is a particularly good one, especially thanks to how cool the loading screen artwork is. You could easily save a bit of money by technically subscribing every other month though, and still grab two months’ packs as you go.

To help keep more players locked in, Epic has now revealed the Photonic Legacy Set. This is a new pickaxe that grows the longer you’re a member. You can grab the first stage as long as you subscribe anytime between November 15 and May 31, 2023, but you’ll get to the next stage at the end of each month after that.

This Fortnite pickaxe has six stages. It starts off as a short sword, grows a bit longer, becomes dual blades, becomes a bit thicker, and then becomes a two-handed beast of a blade. The final stage unlocks colour customization, which is essential when you’re trying to match your vibe perfectly. While the Photonic Legacy Set isn’t a big enough thing to subscribe to Fortnite crew all on its own, it is a nice bonus for long-term subscribers.

Outside of this month though, did you know that we’re nearing the end of Fortnite chapter 3 now? That means you’ve only got a couple of weeks left to complete the Fortnite Herald quests or anything else you have left over.