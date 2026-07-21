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A sidekick in Fortnite

Fortnite reveals Pokemon-like "creature-based games" in upcoming new update, and you can play it this week

An upcoming update is coming to Fortnite this week, adding "fierce Sidekicks battles" and "wild adventures" to the battle royale's platform.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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A new Sidekick-centered update has just been revealed for Fortnite, and it's only a couple of days away from launch. Available this Thursday, July 23, the Cuddles and Chaos Collection, which was initially shared on the game's YouTube page and social media, features a trailer that wouldn't be amiss in something like Pokemon Go.

The battle royale game's latest live action-trailer - which shows American conservationist Maya Higa and others interacting with Fortnite Sidekicks like Peels and Lil' Lootie - features a text thread, one message of which says, "long day, how about some cuddles and chaos?" What exactly 'cuddles and chaos' means right now has yet to be fully revealed explicitly, but the video's description promises that "fierce Sidekick battles, wild adventures, and deep bonds await!" It also reveals a "new collection of creature-based games where Sidekicks take center stage."

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Not much else has been shared about the slightly elusive Fortnite collection just yet, other than the fact that Higa will be "leading the adventures live on Twitch." However an additional post on X from well-known leaker, 'Shiina,' states that it's a trailer for UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) specifically. For now, we'll have to hold on until Epic shares more information, or until the games become available on Thursday.

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