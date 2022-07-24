Where to find the Fortnite dance floor locations

Want to know where the Fortnite dance floor locations are? It’s the party of the summer in the popular battle royale game. As the fireworks fill the sky with dazzling lights, everyone’s having a great time at the beach, and funky beats are pumping through the speakers. No matter where you are on the Fortnite map, you’ll find evidence of this summer blowout’s atmosphere.

Even your opponents are getting in on the act, as plenty of unlockable cosmetic items are part of the No Sweat Summer event. With new challenges appearing on your to-do list every day, some of them are relatively simple to complete, but a handful of them, including one to emote at different promotional Fortnite dance floor locations, require a bit of a guided hand.

Here are all of the known Fortnite dance floor locations:

Between the broken Foundation statue and Sanctuary. There are multiple floating dance floors here

Inside the building at the head of the river west of Coney Crossroads

Inside Rave Cave, close to the DJ booth to the east

Since we’re writing this guide before the reveal of this No Sweat Summer quest, we’re currently unsure where this challenge asks you to use a dancing emote. Three individual floats surround the dance floor near the Sanctuary, but the challenge may need you to head to the other two dance floors on the map to strut your stuff there. Thankfully, you can do this over multiple matches, so we recommend landing next to the big stage near Sanctuary first.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Get your groove on in these Fortnite dance floor locations, and you should complete this quest. While you’re here, why not join the Fortnite refer a friend campaign and bring a buddy along for the ride. If you like free Fortnite skins, you can also complete the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests, including a hard one to open a secret door, to get free stuff.