Fortnite Die Hard crossover could be coming to the battle royale game

A Fortnite Die Hard crossover could well be in the works, and it’s not just a tweet from Donald Mustard that has us thinking so. The battle royale game from Epic loves a good crossover, and with the Christmas season nearly upon us, Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 is a perfect chance to show some love to some classic Christmas films. You know, like Die Hard.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 has come out swinging when it comes to crossovers. We’ve already had the likes of this Fortnite Incredible Hulk skin, and this week should see another big anime event thanks to the My Hero Academia crossover. We also know that both Geralt from The Witcher and Doomguy are meant to be coming to the game this season thanks to the launch trailer.

Well, judging by a tweet showing a scene from Die Hard in toy form, put out by Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer over at Epic Games, it seems that Die Hard could be sneaking its way into the battle royale game soon. While it’d normally be a bit of a stretch to take a single tweet from someone as a hint, Mustard loves teasing the fans, and this tweet isn’t the only thing suggesting this Fortnite Die Hard crossover could happen.

As pointed out by HypeX, Die Hard was actually mentioned in a list of upcoming collaborations way back in 2021 during the big court case between Epic and Apple. HypeX has also shared the image that was included in the document too, which shows John McClane crawling through a vent with a lighter in hand. Between that and the Donald Mustard tweet, we reckon you could see the action movie crossover in-game soon.

