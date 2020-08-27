Fortnite: Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain

Looking for how to eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain? Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 sees the arrival of superheros in a Marvel crossover, which brings all new Fortnite skins and challenges. Thor’s hammer has already landed in Fortnite, and although players can’t move it just yet, there’s still plenty of challenges and new points of interest and landmarks to explore, such as Doom’s Domain and House Doom.

It looks like Doctor Doom is one of the new Fortnite bosses, and he has now taken up post by one of the vaults in the Fortnite map. While it’s not immediately obvious if other bosses will be landing as the weeks progress, we could maybe see other areas of the map taken over by Marvel enemies.

In the meantime, here’s where you can find Doctor Doom in Fortnite, and you’ll need to eliminate him three times in order to complete the challenge.

fortnite Doctor Doom location

You can find Doctor Doom where Pleasant Park used to be. You can’t really miss his glaringly obvious statue protruding from the centre of Doom’s Domain, and beneath it a web of underground tunnels. Of course the usual henchmen will be standing guard, along with a horde of other players also gunning for Doctor Doom.

He isn’t always in the same spot, either, but we found him hanging around the vault or near the soccer pitch by the hanger. As well as 50,000 XP, he also drops a keycard to the vault which can be found underneath the pitch.

