Want to know how to collect treasure using Drake’s map in Fortnite? As part of a recent update to the popular battle royale game to celebrate the release of the Uncharted film, you can now find maps in chests that lead to valuable booty. This isn’t a new mechanic, but the last time we saw the treasure map was at the beginning of Chapter 2 in 2019.

In addition to visiting Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat, there are plenty of other season challenges you should finish sooner rather than later as Chapter 3 Season 2 is just around the corner. For example, you can duel specific Fortnite NPCs or drive a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak and here’s where to find Spider-Man’s bouncers in Fortnite.

For this pirate-themed challenge, if you need a reminder on using the treasure map, you can find the steps to find the buried chest below. Even after completing this challenge, it’s worth taking a map when you find one if you have a slot spare. Opening the bonanza of goodies the map leads to will give you at least two legendary tier weapons and some recovery items to complete your loadout.

Here are the steps to collect treasure using Drake’s map in Fortnite:

Find Drake’s map by looting chests or scavenging from eliminated enemy players

Equip the map and follow the red line that appears until you find an X mark on the ground

Use the harvesting tool at the centre of the X to dig up the buried treasure

Once you open the treasure chest you've dug up with your harvesting tool, you will complete this Fortnite challenge.