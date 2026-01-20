Fortnite just added official Dungeons and Dragons islands, and here are the codes you need

In (kind of) the immortal words of K-Pop Demon Hunters: "fit check for my D&D era." Yes, that headline is very real: Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Epic Games to bring its iconic fantasy world to Fortnite, adding five new islands inspired by D&D, built by Fortnite creators. If you've ever wondered what the Yawning Portal would look like in Epic's battle royale game, this collab has you covered, and I won't lie, it's inspired me to brush the dust off of my Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin.

As mentioned, these new Fortnite islands have been brought to life by UGC platform Chartis and developer Teravision Games (Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game), who brought us Zombie Escape Tag and Havoc Hotel respectively. There are five of them, each inspired by Forgotten Realms locations - if you're missing Baldur's Gate 3 and champing at the bit for news on the Divinity release date, this should certainly help you out.

You can visit the mysterious Yawning Portal Tavern in Waterdeep (or, well, one iteration of it) and prepare yourself for an Undermountain adventure, or scale Mount Hotenow and hope that it doesn't erupt and belch lava everywhere (there are enough fire elementals already). If you haven't had enough 'mountain' yet, trek through the Spine of the World. I hear the views are beautiful this time of year, if you can withstand the cold.

But there are, of course, dragons. You'll be able to face off against the mighty Old Snarl, Klauth, a vicious red elder dragon that lurks in the Sword Coast (unfortunately Wyll was unavailable). Or, if that doesn't scare you, Valindra Shadowmantle, the Necromancer lich, lurks in Ashenglade in the Neverwinter Woods, machinating and scheming on behalf of Thay.

All of the new Fortnite Dungeons and Dragons Island codes are listed below, but note that Zombie Dragon Adventure is still in early access, so expect a few bugs here and there.

D&D Boxfights - Island Code 1190-4691-0255

D&D Treasure RNG - Island Code 4958-2624-5634

D&D Dungeon Deathrun - Island Code 5806-6430-0158

D&D Bossfight - Island Code 2218-1049-5866

D&D Zombie Dragon Adventure - Island Code 2525-9596-3235

As a Dungeons and Dragons obsessive who hasn't quite managed to get on with Divinity: Original Sin 2 in recent weeks, this is absolutely perfect for me. While BG3 will always be the seminal D&D RPG, I love the almost homebrew feel of these islands - it reminds me of all the things I loved about Dreamhaven's D&D-like, Sunderfolk. I just have one question, though: does using my Ari skin automatically make me a bard? In lieu of any official D&D Fortnite skins, I think it does. Now, let's cause some musical chaos.