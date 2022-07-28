Fortnite’s channeling Fall Guys with its summer party games

Fortnite and Fall Guys had a brief summer fling a few weeks back with the Major Mancakes skin, but things are really hotting up now. While not an official crossover, it’s impossible not to see the influence in a brand-new map that’s being brought to us by Pixel Hunters.

It all ties into the big summer push the game is having at the moment, with the main focus being the No Sweat Summer event challenges. However, while those challenges are all about the battle royale mode itself, this new map is just about having a laugh.

The available minigames, which you can see here, include moving platforms, parkour sections, giant boulders, and some mysterious energy walls. If you’re up for trying them all out, you can do so by using the code 2548-6280-0338. We’d still definitely recommend trying out Fall Guys as well — it’s not as violent and shooty as Fortnite, which makes for a nice break, but it’s definitely just as competitive.

There have been a fair few wonderful Fortnite maps recently. The music-themed ones from earlier in July remain some of the most innovative we’ve tried out, but plenty of players have been using the robust creative mod to recreate games like Overwatch 2 as well.

In other Fortnite news, you can now play as John Cena and brag about people not seeing you while you get shot at, if you want. Alternatively, check out our guide on the best Fortnite tricks and strategies.