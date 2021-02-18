Find a family portrait from a shipwreck in Fortnite

Looking for family portrait locations in Fortnite? As part of this week’s Fortnite challenges, you need to locate a family portrait. To obtain portraits, you first need to find a shipwreck, where family portraits are washed ashore.

There are a few shipwrecks dotted around the map, and you only need to find one family portrait to complete this challenge. These portraits can be found at two locations on opposite ends of the map. The portraits themselves are pretty easy to spot along the beaches with their garish, gold frames. Be sure to check washed up crates, shipping containers, and even bathtubs for the portraits.

The two shipwreck locations are both quite sprawling and are situated right on the water’s edge, so it’s easy to get caught if you land here without the materials to climb to safety. Other Fortniters are also on the lookout for these portraits, so be sure to land on weapons and come armed ready to fight them off and claim your portraits of rich people posing in leather chairs, and smoking pipes for some reason. It’s not clear yet what these family portraits represent or who they are, but maybe we’ll find out in a future storyline or season. For now, here’s where to find the family portraits and shipwreck locations in Fortnite.

Fortnite family portrait locations

Crashed Cargo – west of Sweaty Sands

– west of Sweaty Sands Shipwreck Cove – southeast of Catty Corner

Now you’ve collected these Fortnite family portraits from shipwrecks, tick off another challenge by visiting Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay, working your way through the Battle Pass to earn the most prestigious Fortnite skins.