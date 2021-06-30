Where to search the farm for clues in Fortnite

Complete this legendary quest by heading to these locations

The red tractor in the middle of Farmer Steel's farm in Fortnite

Trying to search the farm for clues in Fortnite? Farmer Steel is missing, and it looks like we’re going to need to search the farm in order to track his whereabouts. Aliens have been plaguing the players and NPCs in Fortnite since they were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 – could the extraterrestrials be related to Farmer Steel’s disappearance?

The Kymera alien race was also introduced this season, giving players a brand new type of skin that features 800,000 style combinations. In order to unlock the individual styles, you need to find Fortnite alien artifacts and cosmic chests each week. Not only can you find alien artifacts to further customise your Kymera, you have a chance to pick up deadly IO weapons to dominate the game.

The Fortnite challenges this week focus on finding Farmer Steel. Check out our other guides if you need help placing missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows, or visiting Farmer Steel’s favourite places. Remember, legendary challenges are only available for a limited amount of time, so it’s a good idea to deal with them right away.

All four locations on the Fortnite map displaying the locations where players must search the farms for Farmer Steel

FORTNITE FARM CLUES LOCATIONS

Here are the locations where you can find the clues to Farmer Steel’s whereabouts in Fortnite:

  • By the red tractor in the fields outside Steel’s Farm
  • Next to the river on top of a bundle of wood
  • The pile of rocks found at the base of the hill
  • By the trees at the rear of the house in Steel’s Farm, close to the cliff edge

You only need to visit two of these locations to complete the challenge.

Looking for things to do in Fortnite? Get abducted by the Fortnite mothership and play the hidden minigame to access the legendary vault. Remind yourself why you’re doing these challenges in the first place by checking out all of the new Fortnite skins introduced this season.

