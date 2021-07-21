A car that costs the equivalent of 40 million V-Bucks is coming to Fortnite

No Fortnite crossover should be surprising in the year 2021, but here we are: they’re putting a Ferrari in Fortnite and I’m surprised. Yes, Epic’s monolithic take on battle royale games is getting an officially-licensed ultra-high-end sports car to drive around, and you won’t have to wait long – it’s due to hit the game on July 22.

Epic posted a teaser image of the new car, simply showing a bit of the body with the Ferrari logo visible. In a reflection on the paint, you can see the battle bus flying by. Ferrari itself confirmed that it’ll be the 296 GTB appearing in-game. “The new Ferrari 296 GTB has been designed to enhance Fun to Drive,” the car manufacturer says in a tweet. “And from tomorrow, it will also be Fun to Play on Fortnite”.

That quote is perhaps a predictable collection of marketing taglines, but this collaboration as a whole is much less predictable than those we’ve seen in the past. Sure, you might’ve seen Thanos in Fortnite and then bought an Avengers ticket, but are you going to see a virtual 296 GTB and go drop $320k to bring that experience to life? (Especially when you could get 40,000,000 Fortnite V-Bucks for that price.)

Well, ultimately, I guess it’s ultimately all about brand visibility. And now I’m helping just by writing this article. (Damn it.)

