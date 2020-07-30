Back to Top

Fortnite: find balls of yarn at Catty Corner

Where are the balls of yarn at Catty Corner? Here's a rundown of Season 3, Week 7's Fortnite challenge

fortnite-find-balls-yarn-catty-corner

Where are the three balls of yarn at Catty Corner? As part of the Season 3 Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to head to Catty Corner, home to Kit, one of the new Fortnite bosses.

Kit the robotic cat can be found in the new location southeast of the map. He’s surrounded by henchmen, making this a popular hotspot for people to land, especially as Kit drops a number of valuable items including the key to the nearby vault and the Fortnite mythic weapons: the Charge Shotgun and the Shockwave launcher.

You could disguise yourself in a phone booth to find the yarn at Catty Corner, that way you’ll go undetected by the patrolling henchmen. Remember, Catty Corner is a popular location for Fortnite goers, especially when the weekly challenges drop, so make sure to kit yourself out with weapons and gear before taking it on. So, here’s where you can find the three balls of yarn at Catty Corner in Fortnite.

Find balls of yarn at Catty Corner

The three balls of yarn can be found at:

  • In the container above the vault
  • On the ground behind the petrol station by the Meowscles graffiti
  • On the top floor of the petrol station

That’s it for this week’s Fortnite challenges, but if you’re a little behind check out our guide on how to get the Fortnite Aquaman skin, as well as all the best skins in Fortnite.

Best PC hardware deals today
AMD RX 5500 XT - the new mainstream Navi
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$189.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD - a high-performing masterpiece
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$129.99
$82.99
View
View
Razer DeathAdder Essential - a high-precision secret weapon
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$49.99
$22.49
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

PCGamesN

Published:

Your favourite global authority on PC gaming, hardware, and Half-Life 3.

Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation