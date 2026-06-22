Fortnite is getting five new Sprites this week after Gummy Zero Point madness

Sprites have taken over Fortnite in Chapter 7, Season 3. Over a year after their first introduction to the game, they've become the focal point for players as they attempt to extract them all and earn their unique abilities. Now, Epic Games is adding five new sprites to the game on June 25, just days after a million players logged on to get their hands on special Gummy variants.

Sprites are cute little guys who have their own unique passive abilities, from granting shields to helping you find better loot items. The best part is that they have their own slot in your inventory just for them, so you don't need to ditch a weapon or a Shield Potion to carry them around with you. Like everything in the popular battle royale, they come in different variants and rarities, with everyone trying to get their hands on the elusive Gummy Zero Point Sprite.

That's why on Saturday, June 20, 1.2 million players jumped into the Gummy Power Hour, a special event where the chance of getting Gummy Sprites was increased. Now, we've got more Sprites to look forward to, thanks to Fortnite's Gone Wild event.

In a post on June 20, Epic Games confirmed that this Thursday would see five new Sprites added to the game, showing off four of them in a graphic. These include the Fishstick Sprite, based on the classic skin, the Boss Sprite, and the Football Sprite, which arrives in the midst of the ongoing World Cup tournament. There's also what leakers are calling the "Reaper" Sprite, which is visible in the Galaxy Hour section.

According to those seam leakers, the final Sprite comes as part of another pop-culture crossover, with a John Wick-themed critter coming to the game as the fifth member of this ragtag crew.

🌀 Elementais que chegarão na próxima quinta-feira, 25 de junho! #Fortnite • Elemental Chefe

• Elemental Bola de Futebol

• Elemental John Wick

• Elemental Peixoto

• Elemental Ceifador https://t.co/dsEqvIWsvn pic.twitter.com/Y8Dl8P7R0u - sandiski (@sandiskifn) June 21, 2026

Unfortunately, it has not been announced yet what their passive abilities will be, so we'll just have to wait until Thursday, June 25, to find out when they launch in-game. This weekend will also feature the aforementioned Galaxy Power Hour, so you'll have a chance to get your hands on more powerful versions of new and existing Sprites for a limited time.

So with all that in mind, make sure you log into Fortnite this Thursday and try to extract the new Sprites. Seeing as I've come down with a huge dose of "World Cup Fever," I'll be targeting the Football-themed Sprite first. See you out there.