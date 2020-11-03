Looks like you’ll soon get free Disney Plus with Fortnite purchases

The latest Fortnite update is here, and that means it’s time for dataminers to dig into the game’s files to find early looks at incoming content. The 14.50 leaks brought an especially curious look ahead, though. Besides all the new Fortnite skins, it looks like the game’s going to be offering a chance at some free Disney Plus. Well, free if you’re already purchasing Fortnite V-Bucks, anyway.

Multiple dataminers, including FireMonkey and VastBlast, have found a new string in the game files that says “Power up with Disney Plus! From now through December 31, 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to two months of Disney Plus on us.”

No word yet on when the promotion will begin (and, of course, until it’s officially announced it might not happen at all), but since the expiration date is listed as December 31, it should be very soon. Disney Plus has just started the second season of its most popular show, The Mandalorian, so the time is ripe for Epic to hop on that hot cross-promotion train.

Epic’s had plenty of promotions with Disney in the past, including a big in-game event in the run-up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and now we’re coming to the conclusion of a full Marvel season.

Now when are we going to see that Baby Yoda back bling that’s gotta be in the works?