How to unlock the Gamora skin in Fortnite

Want to unlock the Gamora skin in Fortnite? Gamora, the adopted daughter of genocidal warlord Thanos, is making her debut in the latest season of Fortnite. Judging by a recent tweet from the official Fortnite account, it looks like Doctor Slone has sent out a distress signal calling for help. Gamora is no stranger to alien invasions – her home planet was ravaged by Thanos and the Chitauri as they eliminated half of the population.

While you can wait for Gamora and Star-Lord to join the item shop on August 14, there’s a way to unlock Gamora for free. Epic is hosting the Gamora Cup on August 11, a tournament that pits the best duo teams against each other. The teams that perform the best in each region will receive the Gamora skin for free, in addition to her cloak back bling.

Don’t worry if you aren’t the best Fortnite players around, you only need to earn eight points to instantly unlock the Daughter of Thanos spray. Those of you that manage to unlock Gamora early have the opportunity to wreck your opponents using an exclusive skin for the next three days.

HOW TO COMPETE IN THE GAMORA CUP IN FORTNITE

To take part in the Gamora Cup, your account needs to have two-step verification enabled and you need to be level 30 or above. It’s worth reading through the official rules in case you’re unfamiliar with the way these tournaments work.

The Gamora Cup is a duos tournament that lasts three hours. During this three hour window, players can play through a maximum of ten games as they try to earn as many points as possible. In Europe, the Gamora Cup starts at 6PM BST and ends at 9PM BST, though this may vary depending on your region.

Here’s the breakdown of points for the Gamora Cup:

Victory Royale: 42 Points 2nd: 36 Points 3rd: 32 Points 4th: 30 Points 5th: 29 Points 6th: 28 Points 7th: 27 Points 8th: 26 Points 9th: 25 Points 10th: 24 Points 11th: 23 Points 12th: 22 Points 13th: 21 Points 14th: 20 Points 15th: 19 Points 16th: 18 Points 17th: 17 Points 18th: 16 Points 19th: 15 Points 20th: 14 Points 21st: 13 Points 22nd: 12 Points 23rd: 11 Points 24th: 10 Points 25th-29th: 9 Points 30th-34th: 6 Points 35th-39th: 3 Points 40th-44th: 2 Points 45th-50th: 1 Point Each Elimination: 1 Point



And that’s all you need to know to unlock the Gamora skin in Fortnite. The Gamora skin is really cool, but there are plenty of other Fortnite skins available to unlock this season. The latest Fortnite season is about to end – check out our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 guide to see everything that may be coming to the battle royale game next month.