Fortnite: find gnomes at Homely Hills

Where can you find the three Fortnite gnomes at Homely Hills? Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally here after The Device event, and it brings with it a whole new battle pass to level up.

As with previous seasons, the quickest way to level your pass is to complete the game’s increasingly obtuse weekly challenges. If you’ve been looking to work out how to find the gnomes at Homely Hills, we’ve got the solution for you.

Before we start, it’s worth noting that this is much easier without other players nearby – so if you see a swarm of players heading to Homely Hills, consider coming back another time. As you’d imagine, the first step is to drop into Homely Hills. As a reminder, it’s on the north side of the map and just above the now sunken Pleasant Park. Once you land, head to the eastern side of the area and look for a large rock. One of the gnomes you’re looking for will be hiding behind it. Get close and interact with it to tick it off of your list.

Next, head to the southwest corner of Homely Hills and head towards the single-story house with the two cars parked outside. Under the nearby trees, and obscured by the shade, you’ll find another gnome.

The next gnome isn’t far away, either. Simply head to the house we just mentioned, hop over the fence into the garden, and you’ll find him cooking a barbecue. Interact with him, and you’ll complete this challenge – earning you a whopping 35,000 XP towards your battle pass. For more of this week’s Fortnite guides, check out where to find the Catty Corner vault, as well as how to drive cars in Fortnite and the Fortnite Aquaman skin challenges guide.