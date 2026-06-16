Fortnite's Gummy Power Hour is getting doubled because some Sprites are just so hard to find

Gummy Zero Point Sprite. Four words that until recently meant nothing to me at all. Today? All I hear is Gummy Zero Point Sprite. I see it on social media, I hear it in games, even my little cousin is asking me about it. You can count the number of Fortnite fans who have managed to extract a Gummy Zero Point Sprite on one hand, but that could all change this Saturday when the Gummy Power Hour takes place.

Sprites were first introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, all the way back in December 2024. Since then, they've been a consistent feature in the game, but it's only with Chapter 7, Season 3, which kicked off on June 6, that they've become a huge facet of the game.

These adorable little critters are equippable items that are assigned to their own unique spot in your inventory. Each Sprite gives you passive abilities during matches, from granting shields to increasing your chance of finding a rare item. Find them in a match, and you can extract them, unlocking them and their abilities permanently. While certain Sprites can be quite common, some are rarer than others, and one of the most sought-after in the battle royale right now is the Gummy Zero Point Sprite.

The normal version of the Zero Point Sprite, which spawns a Shield Bubble Jr. around you when you are using a healing item, is rare enough, with a base drop rate of just 1.044% every time you open a Sprite Chest. If that doesn't sound tough already, each Sprite has variants, and the Gummy version is the rarest of all.

In fact, according to Fortnite.gg, which has been gathering stats, it appears in Sprite Chests just 0.006% of the time, and in Rare Chests 0.0021% of the time. To put that into perspective, your odds of finding a Gummy Zero Point Sprite in a Sprite Chest are only slightly higher than your odds of getting struck by lightning in your lifetime, which is 0.005%. Shocking stuff.

At the time of writing, there has only been one confirmed extraction of the Gummy Zero Point Sprite, although there have been a couple of people claiming to have done it floating around on social media. Thankfully, that may change, as this week's Power Hour is all about Gummy Sprites.

Power Hours are events usually held on Saturdays where Epic tinkers with gameplay. This can mean introducing a classic weapon for a short period of time, altering damage stats, or making certain items easier to find. Last week, Epic made it more common for Gold Sprites to be found in chests, and this week, Gummy Sprites are getting the same treatment. Not only that, the developer confirmed they'd be doubling the length of the Power Hour to two hours, giving players extra time to find one.

Like many, I'll be jumping on this weekend in a desperate attempt to try and find a Gummy Zero Point Sprite of my own. And no, I won't be giving it to my little cousin if I find one. Good luck, and happy hunting - you'll need it.