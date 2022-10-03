Fortnite Halloween release date confirmed in Fortnitemares teaser

Fortnite Halloween events bring an array of scariness to the battle royale game, and they’re a great time for all lovers of everything Fortnitemares. As chapter 3 season 4 rolls into the spooky month of October, the eerie is truly upon as, and Epic confirms the Fortnite release date for this year’s Halloween spectacular.

Chapter 3 season 4 definitely already has elements of a horror game. Just take a look at the Chrome, which is slowly consuming not just the Fortnite map itself, but can also be used to change the composition of each character in the game. If that’s not a good horror story, we don’t know what is.

We’ve no way of knowing if this year’s Fortnitemare will relate to the Chrome, but we do now know when the event will begin. The good news is it’s only a couple of weeks away on October 18, and the event will likely run until the end of the month.

Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things. Fortnitemares returns October 18. pic.twitter.com/0sGXaHphzl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2022

That’s all for official news, but unofficially we have access to Fortnite leakers, blessed and hardworking as ever. Stalwart leaker HypeX says that Fortnite has added a zombie chicken, and also added in the jumpscare zombies, too. It’s not a huge shock that we’ll be seeing zombies again, but it does hint at a more traditional horror approach than the innate horror of slowly being consumed from the inside out by an alien metallic material.

