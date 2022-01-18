Fortnite – harvest stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple

Wondering where to harvest stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple in Fortnite? The battle royale game’s weekly update is here, complete with a set of new challenges – that’s the Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 7 challenges, if you’re keeping track – and a few new features. Player favourite POI Tilted Towers is back, so if you fancy a hot drop, you know where to go.

Additionally, the Fortnite v19.10 update adds several giant lumbering beasts called Klombos. These creatures are partial to Klomberries, and spit out items from their blowholes after being fed. They are peaceful unless provoked; in the event you accidentally anger one of them, simply feed one a Klomberry to calm it down.

You’ll need to get familiar with one of these Klombos in one of this week’s other challenges – here’s how to throw a Klomberry while standing within 10 meters of a Klombo, in case you’re interested. Though the rest of the challenges this week don’t involve toothy quadrupeds, they’re just as important to complete – and if you want to know where to harvest stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple, we’ve plotted all their locations on the map below.

Fortnite Temple, Ruins, Tumbledown Temple locations

In order to complete the challenge, simply harvest stone from any of these locations.

The Temple is northeast of the Daily Bugle

is northeast of the Daily Bugle The Ruins are on the eastern coast of the map, east of the Daily Bugle, and north of the cluster of islands

are on the eastern coast of the map, east of the Daily Bugle, and north of the cluster of islands Tumbledown Temple is in a swamp east of Rocky Reels

Once you’ve found and harvested stone for the challenge, check our guide to the best Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 1 to find out what awaits you in the battle pass.