How to talk to Haven, Shanta, or Galactico in Fortnite

Want to know where to find Haven, Shanta, and Galactico in Fortnite? One of this week’s season challenges for the popular battle royale game asks you to find these Fortnite NPCs and talk with them. It sounds like a simple challenge, but it’s far trickier if you don’t know where to find them in advance, especially as one of them didn’t appear until last week with the return of Tilted Towers.

So who are these NPCs? Haven is a hippy flower girl who lives in her own little oasis deep in the desert. Shanta has come to the island via the ancestral plane to assist the inhabitants, and she wears enchanted armour. Galactico is the newest NPC of the bunch, who you can regularly see honing his soccer skills.

You only need to talk to one of these NPCs to finish the challenge. Doing so rewards you with experience points to complete this season’s battle pass. Each level up on the battle pass gives you points you can use to unlock new Fortnite skins or invest in some free Fortnite V-bucks.

Fortnite Haven, Shanta, and Galactico locations

Here’s where you can find Haven, Shanta, and Galactico in Fortnite:

Haven – outside the house west of the oasis in the desert close to Chonker’s Speedway

– outside the house west of the oasis in the desert close to Shanta – southeast of Condo Canyon , close to the three stone structures by the coast

– southeast of , close to the three stone structures by the coast Galactico – training on the rooftop soccer pitch in Tilted Towers

After completing this challenge, you may wish to know how to complete some of the other season challenges. They include how to glide 150 metres after launching from a Fortnite Klombo’s blowhole, how to harvest stone from the Fortnite stone temple ruins, and how to purchase items from malfunctioning Fortnite vending machines.