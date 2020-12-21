Fortnite dance at different holiday trees

Looking for Fortnite holiday tree locations? Here’s where you’ll need to dance at Fortnite holiday trees in these five different locations.

Another Fortnite seasonal update is here, and instead of the usual Winterfest log cabin, filled to the brim with presents to open – Snowmando has set various challenges over the coming weeks, with new quests available daily to unlock winter-themed skins, a pickaxe, emotes, and more. Among these challenges is the annual dance at holiday tree locations, with freshly planted and decorated trees now dotted around the map as part of the wintery update.

The trees aren’t the only new addition to Fortnite, as a new chilly grenade, a launcher, and presents appear around Fortnite’s new snowy scenes. Planes have also arrived as part of the update, so you can scout out these holiday tree locations from the comfort of Snowmando’s custom X-4 Stormwing. Here’s where to find all the Fortnite holiday trees, and tick another challenge off Snowmando’s avalanche of wintery guides that will be dropping over the holidays.

Fortnite: dance at holiday trees

The Fortnite holiday trees can be found at Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, the orchard north of Colossal Coliseum, Dirty Docks, and Holly Hedges.

They are pretty easy to spot as you land, with the only tricky tree planted in the orchard by the red barn in the unnamed location north of Colossal Coliseum, where Frenzy Farm used to reside.