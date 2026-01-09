Fortnite now lets you buy in-island items directly from creators, but be careful if you do

After several rounds of initial testing, Epic has opened the door to "in-island transactions" in Fortnite, giving developers a way to sell items in their maps and experiences for V-Bucks. You'll want to be careful what you buy, however, because anything you get is limited to the island where you purchase it, and you typically won't be able to get a refund if the game in question goes away.

First previewed in November, this new era for Fortnite has begun with the Friday January 9 update, which also sees the arrival of the South Park event and the introduction of the battle royale game's five-player playlist, dubbed Quints. Following the patch, you're now able to purchase a range of specific item types when playing user-made Fortnite Islands, the numerous player-generated games and experiences built through Epic's Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

The list of things that island creators are able to sell includes persistent items that last across multiple sessions, consumables that can only be used a limited number of times, and objects that have gameplay effects (such as 'boots of speed' or a jetpack). They can also offer custom passes, progression systems, and specific paid areas within the game.

There's also the ability to sell 'paid random items,' which can be thought of like a gacha system where you have a chance to get a number of possible rewards. These must be clearly marked, along with the percentage chance of getting each item. They are also specifically subject to potential parental restrictions on whether an account can use V-Bucks on paid random items.

Pay-to-win features are allowed, either directly (increasing your power, progression rate, or abilities) or indirectly (allowing access to gameplay or areas where you can gain progression-boosting items or gear). However, these must be clearly defined to show that the island in question includes items for sale that are "consequential to gameplay."

People cannot, however, sell any items that fall under the categories of "outfits, cars, trucks, buses, or emotes," or objects that "visually overlap with other Fortnite cosmetics categories, but are purely cosmetic and offer no gameplay value" (these are okay if there is a gameplay element to them, however). Selling XP or implying that you are doing so is also forbidden.

Creators will earn 100% of the V-Bucks value from transactions until January 31 2027, but it'll drop to 50% thereafter. Epic explains that all purchases you make through in-island transactions are final, and cautious you to "review offers carefully prior to purchase." If an island is unpublished or removed by Epic, and remains unavailable for 14 days, you may be eligible for refunds on purchases made within 20 days of it disappearing.

However, I'd always err on the side of caution with things like this. It's a strange new world, bringing Fortnite more in line with the way custom creations in Minecraft and Roblox allow players to make in-game purchases, and if you or your friends and family love dipping into Fortnite Islands then I'd encourage you to watch your spending closely.