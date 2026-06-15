One of Fortnite's most overpowered weapons is back, and it's giving me nightmares

It's been eight long years since the Infinity Blade first appeared in Fortnite. Almost a decade later, I still have visions of characters swinging the massive sword as they rushed towards me, slicing any opponent, structure or building that got in their way. After a brief return earlier this year, Fortnite fans voted on June 14 to bring the weapon back to the game's OG mode, and I'm getting flashbacks all over again.

Fortnite's OG mode allows players to return to the early days of the game, bringing back the classic maps and items that we all loved when the battle royale was first released. As part of the mode, Epic announced that fans could jump on and pick between six items on June 14 to bring back: Bouncers, Drum Gun, Grappler, Infinity Blade, X-4 Stormwing, or the Tactical Submachine Gun.

In the event, players went to the middle of the map and swung their pickaxe at the item they wanted, with each swing acting like a vote. In the end, the Infinity Blade won and is now available to wield once again.

If you search social media at the moment, you'll see a lot of mixed feelings about this. Many Fortnite fans are annoyed that the item they wanted didn't win, while others say that claims of the Infinity Blade being incredibly powerful are wrong. In fact, some people are already calling for it to be buffed, which is insane to me. I have a long memory, and I can remember getting to the final circle time after time, only to see my lovely wooden towers demolished and my character sliced and diced.

Personally, I would argue that people who don't like the Infinity Blade just aren't using it to its full capabilities. If you're running around with it in vast open spaces where you can get picked off from range, then you're not using it right. The Infinity Blade shines in close quarters, and that's where you need to be. Find buildings that players are hiding in, and demolish them. See a structure built by an enemy? Cut it down and send them falling to the ground.

The Infinity Blade is about getting up close and personal, and when you do, the damage it can do is catastrophic. A direct hit with the blade can do over 100 points of damage. Two strikes, and you've eliminated an enemy. On top of that, you get 50 health points every time you eliminate an opponent, and just holding it in your hands grants you 1 HP per second. So, not only does this beast deal huge damage, but it heals you at the same time. Unbelievable.

Of course, while it's been eight years since the original run of the Infinity Blade, it has made appearances since. It returned in January 2026 for three days, while an alternate version known as the Reforged Infinity Blade was part of Chapter 7 Season 2. There's currently no word on how long it will be in the game for, but I'd expect it to be around for a few weeks, and possibly until the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 releases on Wednesday, August 19.

Now that the OG is back, however, you'd better hope that you don't run into me wielding one in the final circle, otherwise it's curtains for you and a victory royale for me.