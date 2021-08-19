Wondering how to interact with equipment at IO radar dish bases in Fortnite? Hostile aliens have been terrorising the players all season long. If you’re wondering why alien saucers have been disrupting your matches, it’s because these aliens want to rule Fortnite island. Fortunately, you can use their alien weapons against them to take down these pesky foes, and any enemy that stands in your path.

While the epic challenges this week do seem rather easy, you may find the legendary challenges a little trickier. Luckily we have guides that show you every location for the vase of flowers and where to find the vintage can of cat food. You may also wish to unlock Superman for free while you have the chance. His legendary skin is available in the battle pass, along with his alter ego, Clark Kent.

As for interacting with equipment at IO radar dish bases, completing this challenge is simple enough as long as you know where to go. Here’s where you can find the IO radar dish base locations in Fortnite.

IO radar dish locations

If you’ve been making your way through the Fortnite challenges every week, then this should remind you of the satellite locations challenge back in week 5. The only difference is that you need to interact with the equipment inside the building, or interact with the display panel outside any of the satellite locations.

There are eight IO radar disk locations to choose from. You only need to visit one of these locations to complete the challenge.

Here are all of the IO radar disk locations in Fortnite:

Corny Complex

North of Pleasant Park

East of Craggy Cliffs

East of Weeping Woods

Southeast of Misty Meadows

Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

West of Dirty Docks

West of Believer Beach

That’s all you need to complete the IO radar dish challenge in Fortnite. As we approach the final weeks of Season 7, you don’t have much time to collect all of the remaining Fortnite alien artifacts. Spend your alien artifacts to unlock different styles for your Kymera skin, giving you over 800,000 different combinations to create your own personalised alien. With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 around the corner, it’s worth focusing on completing the battle pass to unlock every new Fortnite skin.