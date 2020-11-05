Fortnite looks set to return to iPhones via Nvidia’s GeForce Now

It appears that iOS users will soon be able to resume their weird and wild Fortnite adventures thanks to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. The BBC has uncovered that Nvidia has developed a version of the service for Safari that means Apple won’t earn its 30% commission fee on in-game spending.

This was of course the reason for Fortnite’s removal from the App Store in the first place, as Epic Games implemented its own alternative payment scheme, arguing that Apple’s fee is anti-competitive. The pair remain in a messy legal fight that Fortnite fans have also been dragged into via the game’s Free Fortnite campaign and associated merch. The case is currently set to go to trial in May.

Even if Fortnite does once again become playable on iOS devices, streaming a competitive multiplayer game is far from the ideal way to play. Nevertheless, it could prove to be a reasonable – and hopefully temporary – workaround for those who’ve been unable to dive into Epic’s megahit. While Nvidia is yet to announce GeForce Now for iOS, the BBC says that it is expected to land before the winter holidays.

Here’s the infamous ‘Nineteen Eighty Fortnite’ video:

GeForce Now is currently available for Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and Android. There’s a free tier that allows you to play in one-hour sessions, or you can shell out for priority access and extended session lengths. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple handles the situation following Google and Microsoft’s struggles to get their respective streaming services – Stadia and xCloud – on the App Store.

In other Fortnite news, you might soon be able to net yourself free Disney Plus by making in-game purchases. That’s not a bad deal at all if you were already planning to splurge on some sweet, sweet V-Bucks.