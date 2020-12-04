You can now play as God of War’s Kratos in Fortnite

After a Fortnite-themed tease from the official PlayStation Twitter account last week, a God of War Kratos skin has finally been announced for the battle royale game. Head over to the Fortnite item shop and for 2,200 V-Bucks, you will receive the Kratos skin, Guardian Shield glider, Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe.

Season 5 of Fortnite began just a few days ago and includes new map locations, characters from the Mandalorian, such as the adorable baby Yoda, and a brand new story arc. In this arc, Agent Jonesy is searching different realities for new heroes to recruit with hopes of stopping the island from falling into chaos. Kratos is the first hero he has found, and it will be interesting to see who else Agent Jonesy plucks out of the realities he searches.

With Fortnite reaching its highest ever concurrent player count during the season-ending Galactus event, December is shaping up to be a big month for the title, especially if they continue to add new hero skins in the coming weeks.

Take a look at the full Kratos skin launch trailer below.

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point. Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

