Fortnite leak suggests Kingdom Hearts collab might finally be coming soon

It's been over three months since the first rumors of a Kingdom Hearts collaboration with Fortnite were first dropped by leakers, but since then, it's been radio silence. Amid talk of delays, Fortnite fans like myself started to wonder whether we were going to see it at all, but thankfully, those concerns have been erased following a new discovery in the game's files.

Talk of Kingdom Hearts coming to Fortnite first started back in February 2026, when leakers confirmed that the collab was in development. Immediately, fans of both games got excited, and who could blame them? Who wouldn't want to run around in the battle royale as Sora, wielding a keyblade?

Sadly, things got pretty quiet after that, with the only mention of the collab coming from said leakers, stating that it had been delayed. With the reason for the postponement unclear and no release date in sight, Fortnite fans, including myself, started to wonder if we would ever hear about it again.

That all changed on June 10, when Fortnite leaker SamLeakss revealed via X that the collab was still happening, and would include content in both Fortnite and Rocket League. While they didn't give an exact date, they did say to expect it in this season, which ends on Thursday, August 19.

This was then backed up by another post from the same leaker, which stated that while the collab is "currently unfinished," Epic Games did add a new anthem to Rocket League. This is a good sign, as it wouldn't be adding files to the game if it didn't think it would be releasing them soon. This is common practice for Epic, as it usually starts adding collabs piece by piece through updates until the full launch.

As for what was added, the anthem is a song called "Blast Away! (Gummi Ship)," which is from the soundtrack of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix. A banger, if I do say so myself.

There's currently no information on what the crossover will entail, but as mentioned above, Sora and the Keyblade are a must. It's possible we get multiple skins, too, and it would make sense to include Riku and Kairi in there as well.

The timing of the collab makes a lot of sense, too, as Kingdom Hearts 4 just recently resurfaced on June 9 in a Nintendo Direct presentation.