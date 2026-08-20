All Fortnite lobby hack codes

The new season of Fortnite, Chapter 7 Season 4, is celebrating all things gaming. Sonic has arrived alongside many gaming friends, and you're now able to 'hack' lobbies with Fortnite hack lobby codes. If you enter them into the game's admin section, you'll be given free stuff like cosmetics, XP, and more.
All Fortnite Override codes and what the lobby hacks give you
There are 19 lobby hack codes available to use in Fortnite so far. We'll update the list as more are revealed, with three more already being added since the start of the season:
- PLAY4ALL - Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite - NEW
- FINDITCHAT - 2 cheat code locators - NEW
- OVERRIDEXP - 40,000 XP - NEW
- 8BITBLAST - Cheat Master 8-bit sprite
- O2OVERRIDE - Llama supply and 5 portable extractors
- PERFECTORDER - 4 spicy tacos gizmos
- SURVIVETHENIGHT - 2 cheat code locator gizmos
- LETSBLOCKANDROLL - Turn your character into a Tetris block
- TAKEYOURHEART - 2 extraction accelerators gizmos
- DONTBLOCKME - Turn your character into a Tetris block
- BORN2PLAY - Cheat master adventure sprite
- IWANNAFLYHIGH - Cheat master Tails sprite
- GOTTAGOFAST - Cheat master Sonic sprite
- MAGILUME - 2,000 sprite dust
- BEMOREALIEN - Override ready loading screen
- CHISPAMBO - 2,000 sprite dust
- ABGESTAUBT - 2,000 sprite dust
- REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE - Block Party loading screen
- PERLIMPINPIN - 2,000 sprite dust
How to redeem lobby hack codes
You can redeem lobby hack codes from the Fortnite lobby screen, before you load into the game and jump from the battle bus into the latest Fortnite map.
In the top right of the lobby screen, you'll see a tab that says …/ admin panel. Click that, enter the code, and you'll be given the rewards. XP will be redeemed automatically, and cosmetics will be added to your locker.
We will add more Fortnite lobby hack codes as they're revealed, so keep checking back here.