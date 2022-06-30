How to unlock the Fortnite Major Mancake skin by playing Fall Guys

Want to know how to get the Fortnite Major Mancake skin? The cowboy version of this character has been in the battle royale game as an NPC for quite some time, and you can now get this absolutely stacked skin for free for a limited time.

However, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops to get the Fortnite Major Mancake skin. You can unlock him and a handful of cosmetic items in Fortnite by completing challenges in Fall Guys, which recently became free-to-play on the Epic Games Store. For the uninitiated, it’s a vastly different take on the battle royale genre. Instead of shooting each other with guns on a giant map, this is essentially an elimination-based game show like Wipeout, where every round presents players with tense platforming challenges. If you fail to finish the course or find yourself on the last-placed team, you’re out.

To incentivise players to migrate Fall Guys progress to the Epic Games Store version, you can complete Crown Clash challenges to get the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite. Unfortunately, these challenges are only available until July 11, and you also need to open Fortnite once you complete the challenges within this timeframe to get the skin, so you better be quick.

How to get the Fortnite Major Mancake skin

Progress towards the Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys counts towards unlocking the Fortnite Major Mancake skin. Thankfully, these challenges should be relatively straightforward as you just need to play rounds rather than win them.

Here are all of the Fall Guys challenges you need to complete to get the Fortnite Major Mancake skin:

Play 10 rounds in any show

Play 20 rounds in any show

Play 40 rounds in any show

Play 70 rounds in any show

Play 100 rounds in any show

Each Fall Guys show has at least five rounds, so you need to play a minimum of 20 Solo shows and reach the final round to complete the challenges. Realistically though, unless you’re the undisputed Bean Champion of the world, it’ll take quite a few more shows to reach 100 rounds.

Fall Guys Steam cross-progression

If you already own Fall Guys on Steam but want the Fortnite Major Mancake skin, we highly recommend you migrate your Fall Guys progress over to the Epic Games Store version. To do this, you’ll first need to link your Epic Games Store account to your Steam account:

In the Epic Games Store app, click your username in the top right corner.

Click Account to open a new window in your web browser.

Click Connections in the list to the left of the website.

Click Connect underneath the Steam section, then confirm by clicking Link Account.

A pop-up window will appear for you to log into your Steam account.

It will ask for you to authorise linking the account, so go ahead and confirm the prompt.

The pop-up window should automatically close, and the Connections page will refresh to show the new connection.

You can then open Fall Guys to see the account linking change, but we recommend uninstalling the Steam version from your computer first. This is because there could be some conflicting files that can make the game unplayable. Once you’ve uninstalled the Steam version, download a fresh copy from the Epic Game Store and open it. You should see a prompt upon opening Fall Guys for the first time showing that the accounts are linked.

And that’s how you can unlock Major Mancake in Fortnite via Fall Guys. There are plenty of other Fortnite skins and cosmetic items available to unlock in Fortnite by gaining experience for finishing quests, whether by finding the Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location or killing Darth Vader. In addition, some Fortnite Nindo challenges are available for a limited time, giving you free Naruto-themed items.