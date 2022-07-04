Fortnite’s Major Mancake is hiding a cool secret

Fortnite has a lot of skins that can be edited, or that change in response to the world around them. It’s a fun feature that adds more life to the cosmetics, and it turns out that Major Mancake, who you unlock by going through the Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges, changes subtly as you play.

While a few players may have already seen this on their own, Unsureoftheplot over on Reddit was kind enough to bring it to the attention of most of us. They posted up an image showing off how the butter atop Major Mancake’s head actually melts as time goes on. It’s an absolutely minuscule little detail, but at the risk of sounding a bit syrupy (ugh, sorry) we think it’s wonderful.

If you happen to own one of the older Mancake skins, it doesn’t appear that this little detail is those versions. It’s definitely possible it’ll be added in across them all, but for now, if you want to be truly smooth as butter, you’ll need to make sure you’ve completed 100 rounds in any Fall Guys show. To be honest, you can get through these fairly swiftly, and you do it all just by playing Fall Guys, which is hardly a chore.

It’s possible that details like this could be on other skins that nobody has noticed yet — perhaps the ever- observant Fortnite community will suddenly start digging up some others. Or maybe we’ll see more of these tiny little details if we end up getting those rumoured Elden Ring or Pokémon skins. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In other Fortnite news, it looks as though the Overshield could be getting a buff, making the battle royale even more aggressive and offence-based.