Where to mark an alien egg in Fortnite

Want to know how to mark an alien egg in Fortnite? You’re probably familiar with the ability to highlight enemies or items for your team, as it’s a key part to winning games involving more than one player. This includes the aliens that have been making their home on the map, and now we’re tasked with marking one of their eggs.

Aliens have been a key part in Chapter 2 Season 7, as we’ve slowly been witnessing an invasion of the map. It began with some weird trees, the appearance of the new Fortnite alien weapons, and UFOs flying above towns. Mysterious alien artifacts and cosmic chests allow players to unlock the new Kymera styles. Let’s not forget about the alien abductors and the mothership lurking menacingly overhead.

So the question turns to these Fortnite alien eggs. When they hatch, they tend to go for anything that moves, particularly the unfortunate Fortnite animals, but where is the best place to find them in the first place? Once you find a cluster of them, how do you mark them? Read on to find out how to complete this challenge.

Where to find alien eggs in Fortnite

To complete this challenge quickly, you need only to drop near Zyg and Choppy. Currently they’re in the centre of the map, but this will change. These two walk around a small area, checking on the eggs like a caretaker. They’re checking on three eggs in their vicinity, so land nearby and approach from a distance. You don’t want to be too close to the egg as it will hatch.

Once you can see the egg and can easily use your mouse to hover your reticule over it, press the Ping button (the default is the middle mouse button) to complete this quest. This week’s other legendary challenges ask us to construct a wooden hatchery, stoke a campfire near different hatcheries, collect parenting books in Holly Hatchery and Retail Row, and collect records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs.