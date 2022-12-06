Fortnite skin lets players channel Marvel hero The Incredible Hulk

A Fortnite skin for Marvel superhero The Incredible Hulk could be coming to the battle royale game from Epic as early as this week, according to the latest Fortnite leaks. It’d be a great addition, offering players an even bigger catalogue of Marvel heroes in Fortnite chapter 4 season 1.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 has already introduced plenty of new things for players to mess around with, including Fortnite Slap Juice, the ability to hurdle over objects, and even new Fortnite augments to keep each match feeling a little different. However, as is so often the case with the battle royale game, a big part of the appeal is the crossovers, and the launch trailer was stuffed full of them.

Along with the likes of Doom Guy, Deku from My Hero Academia, and Geralt from The Witcher, we also got a brief glimpse of The Incredible Hulk revving a motorcycle while floating through space — which is a very normal sentence. You could easily assume that these crossovers will be spaced out throughout this season, but according to one leaker called NotPalo, Hulk could be coming as early as this Thursday, December 8.

According to NotPalo, content creators will receive the Hulk on Wednesday, and then he will appear in the item shop the day after. Given that both HypeX and ShiinaBR have tweeted citing NotPalo as a source for this one, we’re fairly confident that you’ll be running around shouting “Hulk Smash!” before the week is out. It’s a shame there’s not a bit more variety in hitbox sizes or weight classes in Fortnite to represent how strong Hulk is, but it’d probably be a hard thing to balance.

