Where to place the Fortnite missing persons signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Want to know where you can place the Fortnite missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows? This task is part of week four’s legendary challenges, which also sees you search the farm for clues, visit all of Farmer Steel’s favourite places, and snatch the Fortnite Doomsday Preppers guide before foraging for supplies.

In total, there are ten locations where you can place these missing persons signs, five in each one of the two locations. To complete the challenge, you need only place four in total so this one should be relatively easy to finish in one sitting. Each location has an outline where you place the signs and you just interact with the outline to complete the challenge.

These legendary challenges are only available for a week, so you’ll have to complete them soon or miss out on the XP, losing progress on the Battle Pass to nab those Fortnite skins. So here are the ten locations where you can place the Fortnite missing persons signs, five in Weeping Woods and five in Misty Meadows. We’ll show you their rough locations on the map and provide a bit more detail about where exactly to place each missing person sign.

Fortnite missing persons signs Weeping Woods locations

The Fortnite Weeping Woods missing persons signs are found:

Outside the main entrance to the large lodge to the east of Weeping Woods

Outside the rear entrance to the large lodge to the north of Weeping Woods

Outside the rear entrance to the large lodge to the east of Weeping Woods

Outside the public restrooms to the south of the large lodge in the east of Weeping Woods

Outside the small shack with the vending machine inside, west of the lodges in Weeping Woods. It's close to the river

Fortnite missing persons signs Misty Meadows locations

The Fortnite Misty Meadows missing persons signs are found:

By the bus stop on the road leading west out of Misty Meadows

By the stairs close to the bridge in the west of Misty Meadows. It's by the red house

Outside Oink butchers in the east of Misty Meadows

Outside the main entrance to the blue hotel next to the coffee shop in the east of Misty Meadows

Outside the tourist information booth near the ATM in the east of Misty Meadows

And those are the Fortnite missing person signs locations. Lots of changes have happened in the Fortnite map of late, so it’s worth brushing up on the new locations for the Fortnite alien artifacts so you can unlock more Kymera styles. We also have tips for the Fortnite mothership minigame, information on how parasites are infecting the Fortnite animals, and the full list of the alien weapons.