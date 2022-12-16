All Fortnite My Hero Academia skins explained

Want the Fortnite My Hero Academia skins? Sadly, if you want to dress up as Deku, All Might, Uraraka, or Bakugo, these Fortnite My Hero Academia skins are exclusive to the in-game shop. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any free goodies to earn. It’s nowhere near as extensive a takeover event as the Dragon Ball Super event, but this collab is bigger than many expected.

The lack of free Fortnite My Hero Academia skins is a tad disappointing, but you can earn free items in this collab. To get them, you need to complete special challenges available in the free PC game. These quests are relatively easy, but some require you to play in a unique creative mode. This event lasts a couple of weeks, ending on December 30 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, so you’d better be quick.

Fortnite My Hero Academia skins

While you can’t get any of the Fortnite My Hero Academia skins for free, they are available in the in-game shop. Here is a list of how many Fortnite V-bucks the My Hero Academia skins cost and all of the bundles available:

Bundles

All Might bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks (includes All Might skin, Principal Nezu back bling, All Smite harvesting tool, Symbol of Peace emote, and All Might’s Transform built-in emote.

– 2,200 V-Bucks (includes All Might skin, Principal Nezu back bling, All Smite harvesting tool, Symbol of Peace emote, and All Might’s Transform built-in emote. Class 1-A bundle – 2,800 V-Bucks (includes Izuku Midoriya skin, All Might Collectible back bling, Katsuki Bakugo skin, Grenade Backpack back bling, Ochaco Uraraka skin, Uravity Booster back bling, and Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote)

– 2,800 V-Bucks (includes Izuku Midoriya skin, All Might Collectible back bling, Katsuki Bakugo skin, Grenade Backpack back bling, Ochaco Uraraka skin, Uravity Booster back bling, and Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote) Class 1-A Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks (includes Blackwhip Axe harvesting tool, Cluster Buster harvesting tool, Uravity Smasher harvesting tool, and Hero Analysis emote)

Skins

All Might – 2,000 V-Bucks (includes Principal Nezu back bling and All Might’s Transform built-in emote).

– 2,000 V-Bucks (includes Principal Nezu back bling and All Might’s Transform built-in emote). Izuku Midoriya – 1,600 V-Bucks (includes All Might Collectible back bling and Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote)

– 1,600 V-Bucks (includes All Might Collectible back bling and Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote) Ochaco Urakaka – 1,500 V-Bucks (includes Uravity Booster back bling)

– 1,500 V-Bucks (includes Uravity Booster back bling) Katsuki Bakugo – 1,500 V-Bucks (includes Grenade Backpack back bling)

Items

Symbol of Peace emote – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks Hero Analysis emote – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks Blackwhip Axe harvesting tool – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Uravity Smasher harvesting tool – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Cluster Buster harvesting tool – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks All Smite harvesting tool – 500 V-Bucks

How to get free Fortnite My Hero Academia items

There are four cosmetic items you can unlock as part of the Fortnite My Hero Academia collaboration. Two of them require that you play in the new Hero Training Gym creative mode, which you can access by clicking on the change game mode window in the main menu, and scrolling down until you find the special Hero Training Gym mode. You can also enter the island code 6917-7775-5190 to get in.

Here is how you can get all of the items:

Deku spray – assist in eliminating opponents at the Hero Training Gym.

– assist in eliminating opponents at the Hero Training Gym. Plus UItra spray – earn points by securing Rescue Points at the Hero Training Gym.

– earn points by securing Rescue Points at the Hero Training Gym. Deku’s Glove emoticon – complete four My Hero Academia quests.

– complete four My Hero Academia quests. U.A. Cape back bling – complete eight My Hero Academia quests.

Fortnite My Hero Academia quests

There are a total of four Fortnite My Hero Academia quests available on week 1 that you need to finish in the battle royale mode. More will appear next Friday, but it’s unclear how many challenges will appear.

Week 1

Rescue training dummies in the water (6).

Acquire Deku’s Smash.

Damage opponents with explosives (500).

Time airborne using Shockwave Hammer (20).

Week 2

The rest of these challenges may or may not appear but were part of a series of leaks. This includes a few challenges from the week 1 leaks that didn’t appear, but we’ll update you on the confirmed roster of quests.

Eliminate opponents (4)

Claim named locations (3)

Eliminate Claim Eliminate an opponent while standing in snow or on ice.

Destroy structures with fire (10).

Emote within 25 metres of an opponent.

Sprint 1,000 metres while under the effect of Slap juice.

Visit different named locations (3).

Restore health or gain shields (300).

Deal damage to opponents with Deku’s Smash (100).

With enough hard work, you should be able to unlock all of the items before the event ends, but you still need to pay real money for the Fortnite My Hero Academia skins. While you’re here, you may wish to learn more about the new Fortnite weapons in the battle royale game, all of the changes to the Fortnite map, as well as how to unlock all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents and even the Fortnite Doom Slayer skin for free.