Fortnite No Sweat Summer event: Dates, rewards, challenges

Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer is this year’s special summer event, and as ever it offers a chance to pick up some cool loot and go on some summer-themed quests. It’s the latest in a string of events like the Zero Build Arena that serves as a good excuse to play even more Fortnite.

In their July 22 blog post, Epic gave us a rundown of everything we need to know about the event, and boy is it a doozy. The event will run from July 21 until August 9, but different parts will unlock at different times. The No Sweat Sponsorship quests become progressively available from July 21 to July 23, and allow you to transport around a No Sweat sign to earn XP and some cool (pun intended) back bling.

No Sweat Marketing, the second stage, unlocks slowly from July 24 to July 27, and will “see you dance (other people can’t do ALL the work), do some door-to-door sales, pull a boat stunt, and ‘pass out’ some sweet treats.” That’s all for more XP and another back bling.

Finally, the No Sweat Product Recall quests are from July 28 until August 3, and will give you yet more XP, another back bling, and a new lobby track too. If you manage to complete all of this you’ll unlock the Nana Frost Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, which looks like a Peely slushie, a Sweaty Sailer Glider, and even a Sweaty Rotation Emote.

There will also be some Rebuild the Block Quests going on for more rewards, some No Sweat Summer islands to explore, and some hot new outfits. There’s a lot going on here, it’s all free, and if you’re going to be playing one of the best battle royale games anyway, then you may as well try and finish the challenges.

If you’re looking for a buddy to help you out on these challenges, why not refer a friend for the Xander skin in the meantime?