Fortnite Oathbound chests and locations

If you want to win games, Fortnite Oathbound chests can easily make the difference by giving you one of the two best weapons in the current meta: Ex-Caliber Rifle or Shockwave Hammer. Ex-Caliber Rifle requires shotgun ammunition and, when fired, will embed its sword-like rounds into the target that explode after a short time. Shockwave Hammers do a lot of melee damage but also have charges you can use with its alternate fire mode to launch yourself across the battlefield.

If you want one of the best Fortnite weapons or just want to yeet yourself across the Fortnite map, chances are you want to open the Fortnite Oathbound chests. They’re hard to miss when you see them as they’re ivory-coloured caskets that stand out no matter where you can find them. Fortunately, they appear in fixed locations, so if you want to stand a chance in the current meta in the battle royale game, you need to memorise a few of their locations.

Where to find the Fortnite Oathbound chest locations

In addition to giving you powerful weapons, you can also find ammunition and healing items inside these ivory chests, so they’re worth opening should you find them. Unfortunately, we don’t have all of their locations right now, but here are plenty of Fortnite Oathbound chests locations to get you started:

Citadel – behind the knight’s statue in the centre of the castle.

– behind the knight’s statue in the centre of the castle. Citadel – behind one of the statues in the throne room.

– behind one of the statues in the throne room. Citadel – at the bottom of the stairs towards the northern edge of the region

– at the bottom of the stairs towards the northern edge of the region Breakwater Bay – in the partially constructed tower on the northwest peninsula to the northeast of this POI.

– in the partially constructed tower on the northwest peninsula to the northeast of this POI. Faulty Splits – inside the southeastern house near the flag.

Those are all the Fortnite Oathbound chests locations we know of so far. We’re sure more are out there, so we’ll update our map as soon as we find them. In the meantime, you can learn about the other big new mechanic of Chapter 4, Fortnite augments, and how they affect the meta.

Other new features include the ability to hurdle over objects and the new Fortnite Slap Juice item that helps you sprint long distances. You can also get an update on how Fortnite keys work and the lowdown on the new Fortnite animals introduced this season. Alternatively, our list of the best free PC games has some other titles for you to try.