This is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin you’ve been looking for

An Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin has apparently leaked online, poised to join the battle royale game’s item shop just in time for the premiere of the Disney Plus series centred on the Jedi master. The Kenobi skin includes a glider, pickaxe, background, backpack, and an emote – which looks very similar to the one included with Boba Fett for The Mandalorian’s Fortnite crossover.

Fortnite leaker Shiina shared an image of the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin package on Twitter. This is the Ewan McGregor version of Kenobi, appearing in his unassuming brown tunic and robes. His glider is the Eta-2 Jedi Starfighter seen in Revenge of the Sith, and his backpack is a rugged leather satchel with survival gear and a radio receiver strapped to the side – along with a lightsaber.

The lightsaber may be a bit of a sore point for players hoping to do a bit of duelling as Obi-Wan. Fortnite lightsabers were added into battle royale and zero build for Star Wars day at the beginning of the month, but they were placed back in the vault May 17. Fans were hoping he’d have a lightsaber pickaxe (similar to this season’s Omni Blade), but it seems he’s going to have to make do with an entrenching tool – or perhaps a knife? We’re not sure what to call that thing.

But wait, does he get a lightsaber? This teaser from the official Fortnite account seems to suggest so.

We’ve got a good feeling about this. pic.twitter.com/K2gModI4VO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2022

It seems likely that Obi-Wan’s emote will feature another Star Wars character appearing via hologram – and that could be another tie-in with the upcoming TV series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus May 27, so that’s probably when you can expect the skin to appear in the Fortnite Item Shop.