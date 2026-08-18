OG Doom Slayer may be coming to Fortnite in Season 4

The latest trailer for Fortnite Season 4 is out, and it is a blur of recognizable faces and a barrage of sound effects. While the characters in the forefront, like Mega Man, Crash Bandicoot, et cetera, are fairly easy to spot, some eagle-eyed Fortnite fans have potentially identified a slightly less wholesome but equally cool character lurking in the background - the Doom Slayer.

Override, the new Fortnite season, is full of videogame homages, cameos, and full-on transplants. We've got entire sections of the map that are Green Hill Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog; we've got Raiden from Mortal Kombat chilling in the background of shots, and we've got get-well-soon cards from Spyro the Dragon. It's a lot.

How, then, someone has managed to make out the misty outline of the OG Doom Slayer is beyond me, but I'll be damned - it has to be them, doesn't it? The classic green armor, the short-sleeved tactical top with the exposed midriff, the chunky head. It's all there, and while it's a little murky, having one of the most iconic videogame characters in your season full of iconic videogame characters makes total sense to me.

Fortnite, generally, doesn't stop at character models either, and tends to throw a couple of new weapons in the mix with any collaboration. Thankfully, Doom has no shortage of guns - the Super Shotgun is surely a must, and the BFG has the large-scale destructive cool factor. If Fortnite wants to venture beyond OG Doom, there are also a couple of chainsaw variants that I wouldn't mind seeing.

As of right now, this is all speculation, but for me, it fits. Pixelated versions, fully modernized versions - I'll take whatever form the OG Doom Slayer wants to come in. Keep an eye on our Fortnite codes guide if you want to snag some freebies before the new season starts.