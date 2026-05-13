The Fortnite Overwatch collab is playing it safe, but at least it's finally real

A new trailer has finally revealed the Fortnite x Overwatch collab that we've all been waiting for, showcasing Tracer, Mercy, D.Va, and Genji as battle royale game's newest cast members. The crossover is the latest piece in the Blizzard shooter's ongoing tenth-anniversary celebrations, which have so far left fans wanting a bit more excitement. Perhaps the jump to Fortnite could deliver that, although a heavy reliance on classic faces and old-school sayings in the teaser are keeping my expectations in check.

The reveal of the four cast members who are joining the Fortnite roster is a short, to-the-point affair. With the Ice King's forces closing in on Jonesy and Fishstick, that signature call of "Heroes never die" rings out. Led by Mercy, the squad all leap in, complete with catchphrases in hand. Tracer grins and salutes, shouting, "The cavalry's here!" So far, so good; it'd be almost shocking if either of them were absent.

Also here is D.Va, who, in an attempt to not be outdone, says "Nerf this!" That feels rather more out of place, but at least she's got the spirit. Finally, Genji, presumably unable to think of something more intimidating to say than "I need healing," decides the best move is to stay silent and just stand there menacingly. It does the job; the Ice King retreats for now, although it sounds like he'll be a continued threat as the season rolls on.

The crew are seemingly on call to assist The Foundation (portrayed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson). Their trailer does the job, although it's a bit of a safe entrance. Everyone's just here to deploy their most classic lines, and for some reason D.Va decided to bring a sword with her instead of the mech suit. I can't help but wonder whether her spot was originally being considered for current Talon leader (and noted greatsword wielder) Vendetta, only for Epic and Blizzard to ultimately stick with the most widely recognizable faces instead.

At the time of writing, Epic has yet to announce the full extent of the collaboration, although notable leakers 'ShiinaBR' and 'HypeX' are in agreement on what to expect. They list those four new Fortnite skins, three emotes, new weapons, and fresh landmarks. They also claim there will be Overwatch NPCs appearing in the battle royale mode, quests and rewards alongside the Act Three theme, and even the promise of a Porsche Cayenne SUV with Overwatch decals.

The Fortnite Overwatch collab goes live on Thursday May 14 as part of Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3. Be sure to check our updated list of the latest Fortnite codes for launch, in case Epic decides to offer any additional rewards alongside the new season.